Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian Solar Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Canadian Solar in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the solar energy provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,259 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 245.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,253 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 86,876 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 13.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,361,724 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $33,512,000 after acquiring an additional 161,224 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 103.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 404,759 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 205,671 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

