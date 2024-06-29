Brokers Offer Predictions for TXO Partners, L.P.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for TXO Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.24 million.

TXO Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

Shares of TXO Partners stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. TXO Partners has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $623.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 418.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 42,533 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,346,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bob R. Simpson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,581,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,309,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bob R. Simpson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,878 shares of company stock worth $2,583,684.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

TXO Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.