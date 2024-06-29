BTIG Research Begins Coverage on AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $255.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $182.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $224.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 0.46.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.22. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 29.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 492,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

