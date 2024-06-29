Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock opened at C$55.40 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of C$44.55 and a 52 week high of C$61.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.41.

Bureau Veritas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.7799 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Bureau Veritas’s previous dividend of $1.68.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

