Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $5.92 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.53 on Friday, reaching $171.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,463,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,583. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.44. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.13 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $302.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

