Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in MetLife were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

MetLife Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MET traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.19. 6,497,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,930. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.18 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. MetLife’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

