Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,075 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,441,000 after acquiring an additional 202,092 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,837 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 363.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,077,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.04. 1,522,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,391. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average is $120.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $153.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 59.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.