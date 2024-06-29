Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 416 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $674.88. 3,412,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,538. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.49. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $689.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

