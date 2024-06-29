BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

OTCMKTS BWLLY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196. BW LPG has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

