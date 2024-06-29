CACI International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $500.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CACI International from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.64.

NYSE CACI opened at $430.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CACI International has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $439.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CACI International news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $1,755,028. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CACI International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

