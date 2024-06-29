Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $355.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.78.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $307.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.70. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,155,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,169. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,141,059,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,988,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after acquiring an additional 962,987 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after acquiring an additional 468,195 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.