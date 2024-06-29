Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 129.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

CALM traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $61.11. 1,998,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,297. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of -0.05.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $703.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

