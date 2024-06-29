Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Blend Labs by 327,281.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 379,647 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BLND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of BLND traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 34,828,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The company had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $238,601.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,103,516 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 464,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,062 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

(Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.