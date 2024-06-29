Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,279,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,429,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of FOXF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,859. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,783.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

