Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $614,000 Investment in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Surgery Partners comprises about 1.6% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,705,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of SGRY stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,282,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $45.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $158,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,042.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

