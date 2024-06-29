Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.64. 1,239,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,327. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.15 and a 200 day moving average of $225.22. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

