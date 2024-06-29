Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes $104,000 Position in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Absci by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 407,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 247,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Absci in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Absci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Absci in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Absci Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABSI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.08. 12,564,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. Absci Co. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,042.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Absci Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $98,897.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,059.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Absci news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,279,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $98,897.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,059.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

(Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

Featured Articles

