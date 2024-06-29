Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,324,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 336,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after buying an additional 25,724 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $6,826,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $6,718,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DFH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.82. 1,304,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DFH. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $187,026.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,713,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $187,026.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,713,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 34,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,484,444.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,742 shares in the company, valued at $60,664,385.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,923. 70.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

