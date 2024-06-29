Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,708,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,249,230. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

