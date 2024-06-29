Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $175.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.80.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $123.54 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,521,330 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,866,590 shares of company stock worth $324,317,704. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $4,826,280,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $3,922,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.