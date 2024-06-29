Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,025,094 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 406% from the previous session’s volume of 597,355 shares.The stock last traded at $22.30 and had previously closed at $22.33.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 514,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 102,611 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,554,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 883,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 370,331 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

