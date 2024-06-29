Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Capital Southwest worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Capital Southwest

About Capital Southwest

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.