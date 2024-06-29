CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get CareDx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDNA

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. CareDx has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $808.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.77.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.