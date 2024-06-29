CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.50.

Get CarMax alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMX

CarMax Price Performance

KMX opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of CarMax by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $5,637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.