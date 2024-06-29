Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Argus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,055,000 after purchasing an additional 559,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,001,000 after acquiring an additional 844,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,094,000 after acquiring an additional 652,798 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,567,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,631,000 after acquiring an additional 507,045 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $18.72 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

