Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 359.3% from the May 31st total of 844,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. 3,257,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $51,128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,001,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,048,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 133,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

