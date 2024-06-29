Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 439.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 116,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $63.15 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

