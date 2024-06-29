CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
CB Scientific Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBSC remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. CB Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.19.
CB Scientific Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CB Scientific
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.