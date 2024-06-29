CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CB Scientific Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBSC remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. CB Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

CB Scientific Company Profile

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

