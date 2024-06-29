C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Down 79.1% in June

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the May 31st total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

C&C Group Stock Performance

C&C Group stock remained flat at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. C&C Group has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

C&C Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

