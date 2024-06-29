C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Down 79.1% in June

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the May 31st total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
C&C Group Stock Performance
C&C Group stock remained flat at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. C&C Group has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.15.
C&C Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than C&C Group
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.