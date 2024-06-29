Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,485,800 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 2,285,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,714.5 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Cellnex Telecom stock remained flat at $32.46 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

