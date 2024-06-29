Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,485,800 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 2,285,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,714.5 days.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance
Cellnex Telecom stock remained flat at $32.46 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $42.58.
