Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,900 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the May 31st total of 310,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 439.9 days.

Centamin Price Performance

Centamin stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. Centamin has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

Centamin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

