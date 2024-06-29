Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Centene by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,170,000 after buying an additional 6,881,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,878,000 after buying an additional 385,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Centene by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,023,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,918,000 after acquiring an additional 408,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,173,000 after acquiring an additional 467,246 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

Centene Price Performance

CNC traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,635,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

