Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Short Interest Down 30.0% in June

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 48,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ CPTN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. Cepton has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $8.90.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Research analysts expect that Cepton will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Cepton Ultra, a slimmest lidar with MagnoSteer technology and proprietary ASIC chipset, enabling a combination of 300-meter range at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° resolution; Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an extremely-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

