Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,200 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the May 31st total of 645,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 386.2 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 0.7 %

CWSRF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

