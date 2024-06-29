CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 327.3% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CHS Trading Up 0.4 %

CHSCN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 28,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,623. CHS has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $26.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74.

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.4438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

