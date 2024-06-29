Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,921,783.90 in Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 443,830 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $1,921,783.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,410,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,738,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 466,915 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $2,007,734.50.

On Thursday, June 20th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 394,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $2,184,737.78.

On Monday, June 17th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 376,320 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $1,813,862.40.

On Friday, June 14th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 366,042 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,210.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 336,377 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $1,540,606.66.

On Monday, June 10th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 319,747 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $1,346,134.87.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 299,953 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $1,172,816.23.

On Monday, June 3rd, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $1,149,379.56.

On Thursday, May 30th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 298,778 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $1,114,441.94.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

