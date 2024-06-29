Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 453.6% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cipher Mining Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CIFRW stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

