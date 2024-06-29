Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 453.6% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cipher Mining Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of CIFRW stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.
About Cipher Mining
