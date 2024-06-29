Citigroup Increases Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $291.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $227.00 to $291.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.09.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $243.00 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $252.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,669.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,357 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,711. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

