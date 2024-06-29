Cleveland-Cliffs’ (CLF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.44.

NYSE:CLF opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,585,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,370,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 154.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after buying an additional 1,568,961 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,928,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,627.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after buying an additional 1,348,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

