CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the May 31st total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPHY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 228,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,760. CLP has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

