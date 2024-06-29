CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 217.9% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLPS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,486. CLPS Incorporation has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

About CLPS Incorporation

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.