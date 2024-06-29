CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 217.9% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
CLPS Incorporation Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLPS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,486. CLPS Incorporation has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.
About CLPS Incorporation
