Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.2 days.
Cogeco Stock Performance
CGECF remained flat at $34.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. Cogeco has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $45.88.
About Cogeco
