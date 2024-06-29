Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.2 days.

Cogeco Stock Performance

CGECF remained flat at $34.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. Cogeco has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

