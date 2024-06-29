Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Down 76.5% in June

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the May 31st total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 954,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 610,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,652. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $18.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.3345 dividend. This is a boost from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.83%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

