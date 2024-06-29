CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s previous close.

CMPO has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CompoSecure

CompoSecure Trading Up 1.9 %

CMPO opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.70. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $5,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,797,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,684,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $5,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,797,550 shares in the company, valued at $24,684,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 74.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in CompoSecure by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.