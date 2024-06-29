CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Down 3.8%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $96.89 and last traded at $97.04. Approximately 91,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 504,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,256,264.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

