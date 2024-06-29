Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 614.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 34.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 240,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.37.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.34 and its 200 day moving average is $253.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

