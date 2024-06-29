Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAYGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the May 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTTAY

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTTAY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.61. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $8.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.