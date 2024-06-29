Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the May 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTTAY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.61. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $8.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Articles

