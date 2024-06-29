Contrasting Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 16.38% 10.23% 0.97% Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $219.90 million 1.11 $42.96 million $2.33 6.65 Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Sberbank of Russia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Civista Bancshares and Sberbank of Russia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Sberbank of Russia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.59%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. Civista Bancshares pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Civista Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit. The company also holds and manages securities portfolio; leases general equipment; and provides captive insurance products. It operates in North Central, West Central, South Western Ohio, South Eastern Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

