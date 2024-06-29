Contrasting Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) & United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS)

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Golden Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.97 $234.20 million $3.72 14.60 Golden Entertainment $1.05 billion 0.86 $255.76 million $9.27 3.36

Golden Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Parks & Resorts. Golden Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Parks & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 1 2 2 0 2.20 Golden Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Parks & Resorts and Golden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $59.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.11%. Golden Entertainment has a consensus target price of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 37.42%. Given Golden Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than United Parks & Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Golden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 13.84% -88.59% 9.23% Golden Entertainment 30.14% 1.13% 0.38%

Volatility and Risk

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Entertainment has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats United Parks & Resorts on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

