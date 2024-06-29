Cookie Price Reaches $0.12 (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Cookie has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Cookie has a total market cap of $7.46 million and $1.61 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cookie token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Cookie
Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,815,856 tokens. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.
Buying and Selling Cookie
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cookie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cookie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.